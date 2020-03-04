Spadafora: Serie A will continue behind closed doors

Italy’s minister of sport, Vincenzo Spadafora, is confident that Serie A games will continue as scheduled this coming weekend, though games could be played without fans present for up to a month.

A meeting was due held in Rome on Wednesday to discuss how to deal with the continued spread of the coronavirus in Italy, with two rounds of fixtures already having been heavily impacted with postponements, but only eight clubs sent representatives to the capital, six fewer than required for an assembly.

“The league will go ahead,” Spadafora told reporters assembled in Rome after the meeting, “but we are moving towards the idea of playing games behind closed doors.

“We will try to continue holding sporting activities while also protecting the health of the public.”

Just four of the games scheduled to take place last weekend went ahead, while other games were postponed the previous week as well.