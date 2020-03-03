Spanish authorities call for games with Italian sides behind closed doors

The Spanish Minister of Health has called for Valencia-Atalanta, Barcelona-Napoli, Sevilla-Roma and Getafe-Inter to be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak.

At this time the recommendation made by Minister of Health Salvador Ilia remains just that, as UEFA stated on Tuesday that they are not going to mandate that Champions League or Europa League matches be played behind closed doors, though that could change.

Atalanta defeated Valencia 4-1 at the San Siro on February 19, but the spread of the coronavirus has continued since then in northern Italy.

The return leg is scheduled for Tuesday March 10, while Inter travel to Getafe two days later.

Rome is not one of the areas currently affected by the spread of the illness, but Spanish authorities seem to be keen to play Sevilla-Roma behind closed doors regardless.

Same goes for Naples, though Barcelona-Napoli is also included in the recommendation.