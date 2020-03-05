UEFA confirm Valencia-Atalanta to be played behind closed doors

Atalanta’s Champions League last 16 second leg against Valencia at Mestalla will be played behind closed doors.

It had been reported that fans wouldn’t be allowed to attend the game for a number of days, with measures being taken to control the coronavirus’ spread across Europe.

UEFA have now confirmed that the game won’t have supporters – neither from Atalanta nor Valencia – present.

In a statement on Thursday afternoon, Atalanta confirmed that the match will is going ahead as scheduled – with regards to date, time and location – but that fans will not be granted access.

Atalanta hold a 4-1 lead from the first leg at the Stadio San Siro.