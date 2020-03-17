UEFA push Champions League and Europa League final dates back a month

UEFA have set new dates for this season’s Champions League and Europa League finals.

The coronavirus has put both competitions on hold, as well as the rest of European football.

UEFA held a videoconference on Tuesday morning, in which they decided to move the dates back by a month.

Now, the Europa League is scheduled to finish on June 24 and the Champions League on June 27 in order to have them concluded before contracts expire at the end of June.

The original dates for both finals were May 30 and May 27 for the Champions League final and Europa League final respectively.