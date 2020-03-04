Valencia-Atalanta behind closed doors

Atalanta’s Champions League match against Valencia at the Mestalla will be played behind closed doors.

Previous reports suggested season ticket holders of the Spanish side would be allowed in the stadium, but that has been ruled out after an announcement by local authorities.

Regional Minister of Public Health Ana Barcelona made it clear that allowing fans in the stadium was not a viable or practical option.

“The decision to play behind closed doors at the Mestalla is final and irrevocable,” she said at a press conference.

“It isn’t an issue of controlling those who enter the stadium. It is a public health issue that applies to everyone.”

As of now Barcelona-Napoli and Sevilla-Roma remain open to fans, while no decision has been made for Getafe-Inter which is scheduled for March 19.

Atalanta lead the tie after an impressive 4-1 victory at the San Siro on February 19.