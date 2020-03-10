Valencia v Atalanta: Official Line-Ups

Atalanta will be hoping to continue their Champions League dream in Valencia on Tuesday evening in their last 16 second leg.

The Bergamo side hold a 4-1 lead from the first leg at the Stadio San Siro, but still have plenty of work to do to get over the line.

Gian Piero Gasperini can welcome Berat Djimsiti back into the XI after he fell injured in the warmup at the San Siro three weeks ago, but it’s a case of one in and one out as Rafael Toloi has since picked up his own injury.

Marco Sportiello starts in goal in the absence of Pierluigi Gollini.

Valencia meanwhile are still without their central defensive pairing of Ezequiel Garay and Gabriel Paulista and although Rodrigo Moreno has returned in attack, Maxi Gomez has taken his place on the absentee list.

Valencia: Cillessen; Wass, Coquelin, Diakhaby, Gaya; Ferran, Kondogbia, Parejo, C.Soler; Rodrigo, Gameiro.

Atalanta: Sportiello; Djimsiti, Caldara, Palomino; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Papu Gomez, Pasalic; Ilicic.