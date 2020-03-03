Van Gaal: De Ligt Should Have Joined Barcelona Instead of Juventus

Former Ajax, Manchester United, and the Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal has said that Dutch starlet Matthijs de Ligt should have joined Catalan giants Barcelona instead of Juventus whereas Blaugrana midfielder Frenkie de Jong should have been purchased by the Bianconeri.

The 20-year-old centre-back had joined La Vecchia Signora for €85.5 million and the 22-year-old midfield was purchased by Barca for €75m but they have not lived up to their potential after they were revelations at Ajax during the 2018/19 Champions League campaign.

“For me, if there was a club that should have bought de Ligt, this would really be Barcelona,” van Gaal told TV3 in Spain.

“And seeing that there is Busquets there, I think that de Jong should have gone to Juventus. Barcelona for me needs someone like de Ligt more than de Jong.”

The Dutch defender has played 19 times for Juventus in Serie A and scored twice while his compatriot has played 25 La Liga matches and found the back of the net twice for Barcelona.