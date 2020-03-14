Virologist hopeful Serie A season will be finished

Virologist Roberto Burioni says that the possibility of Serie A returning to finish the season in some form shouldn’t be ruled out, but warned that experts limited knowledge of coronavirus makes it difficult to know what the countries next steps will be.

Serie A has currently been suspended until April as the whole of Italy continues to try and stop the spread of the virus which has claimed hundreds of lives.

“I really hope that 2020/21 is a good season from the beginning, but I don’t rule out this season being completed in some way,” Burioni said in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“However, we can’t make predictions, we don’t know enough about this virus.

“Every decision comes only from the development of the pandemic in the world . I concentrate on that, not on the football that can be expected.”

The pandemic has seen the majority of Europe’s top leagues follow Serie A in suspending all games indefinitely and with several players testing positive for the virus in England on Thursday evening the Premier League is expected to be the next.