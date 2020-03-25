Young: People in Italy aren’t queuing for supermarkets to stockpile and there aren’t any fights

Ashley Young has called for people in England to learn from Italy’s experience in dealing with the coronavirus.

England has seen supermarkets cleared out with people panic buying everything they can get their hands on, but the Inter player explained that there’s no need to overbuy while explaining that things in Italy are a lot more laid back than they seem in his home country.

“In Italy going to the supermarket is surprisingly calm,” he said in a Twitter thread, “no fights over food, no stripped shelves and most certainly no abusing staff members for limiting food or any reason at all!

“And in almost every case it’s usually just one person shopping for a household!

“Queuing to go into supermarket is standard, but not because it’s for stockpiling or greed. Supermarkets have limited the number of people entering at any time so it’s never over-crowded!

“So wait and be patient to go in if your supermarket is doing this.”

Young continued to offer some more advice about how to behave when venturing out in public.

“Always use gloves from moment you get out of your car,” he wrote. “You don’t want to touch trolleys that other hands have been on. Keep the gloves on until you are getting back in the car.

“Always keep your distance at the till. Keep the trolley behind you when you unpack at the till as it stops people from being able to to get too close.

“Don’t unpack your shopping right on top of somebody else’s, make a gap between theirs and yours so none of your shopping touches theirs.

“Here we can’t put our groceries on the belt until the person in front has finished paying.

“This may sound harsh but treat everybody that’s not in your household as if they have the virus, you just don’t know!”