Zhang: Public health the most important thing

Inter President Steven Zhang has made it clear that public health was the main reason behind the Nerazzurri’s refusal to play against Juventus on Monday March 2, a day after the original fixture.

The highly anticipated Derby d’Italia was postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, and it was suggested that the game could be played the following day with fans in attendance.

“From a moral point of view, I felt it was completely wrong,” Zhang told the Financial Times.

“I believe that safety and the protection of public health are the most important thing. There can be no compromises in this regard.”

“We must always convey a positive message. The impact of our decisions is global.”

Zhang then went on to speak about the financial implications due to the postponements but reiterated it was the right choice for the clubs in Italy.

“There will be economic repercussions, but at the moment they are not a priority,” he added.

“They cannot influence the decision making process.”