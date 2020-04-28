AC Milan and Lazio keeping a close eye on Barcelona midfielder

Barcelona midfielder Rafinha could be in line for a return to Italy as AC Milan and Lazio are both in the mix to land the 27-year-old.

The Brazilian enjoyed a successful six-month loan spell at Inter in 2018, helping the Nerazzurri qualify for the Champions League, but he’s been unable to recapture the form that made him a beloved figure at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Injuries have played a major role in slowing down Rafinha, as he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in November 2018.

The midfielder is currently on loan at Celta Vigo as he looks to return to form, but Mundo Deportivo reports Rafinha is a wanted man as Milan, Lazio and Valencia are all ready to make an approach at the end of the season.

The Brazilian signed a new contract before leaving on loan that will keep him with the Blaugrana until 2021, but it’s believed the 27-year-old reached an agreement with his parent club that he will be allowed to leave should an interested club make an offer of €16 million.

Since joining Celta Vigo in September 2019, Rafinha has netted two goals in 18 appearances in all competitions.