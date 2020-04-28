AC Milan midfielder close to joining Torino

Giacomo Bonaventura is reportedly close to joining Torino on a free transfer once his contract with AC Milan expires in the summer.

The 30-year-old Rossoneri midfielder has not been given a contract extension by the Milanese club but he has still attracted interest from other Serie A teams.

According to Tuttosport, some of Torino’s directors have been in contact with Bonaventura’s entourage while Lazio and Fiorentina are also showing interest in the versatile midfielder.

The Diavolo player has apparently given his consent to join the Granata as they have shown the most interest in him so far.

Bonaventura was purchased from Atalanta by AC Milan for €7 million in September 2014 and he has scored 34 goals as well as provided 24 assists in 171 competitive games for the Rossoneri so far.

He has also been capped for Italy, representing his country on 13 occasions between 2013 and 2018.