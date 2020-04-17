AC Milan recall foreign players to Italy

AC Milan have recalled their foreign-based players as talks of a return to training continue in Italy.

There is growing optimism that Serie A will resume in the not so distant future as the country looks to enter the second phase of its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Team-based activities could begin as soon as May 4, and as a result clubs are preparing for the return to action, with Milan asking all of their foreign-based players to return to Italy by no later than next Thursday.

The list of players currently out of the country includes Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Simon Kjaer, Rafael Leao, Hakan Calhanoglu, Asmir Begovic, Lucas Paqueta, Ante Rebic and Franck Kessie.

Once the players return to Milan, they will all be forced to self-isolate for 14 days before being eligible to return to the club’s training ground.