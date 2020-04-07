AC Milan tempted by out of contract Manchester City star

David Silva looks set to leave Manchester City at the end of the season, and reports out of Italy suggest AC Milan are interested in landing the Spaniard.

The 34-year-old has spent the last 10 seasons at the Citizens, but it looks as though he is ready for a new challenge before he calls it quits on his career.

Corriere dello Sport reports Silva has made it clear he wants to leave the Premier League as he doesn’t want to play for another English club, and the Italian outlet suggest Milan as a possible landing spot.

The former Valencia man has also been heavily linked with a move to MLS side Inter Miami, who are reportedly willing to offer Silva a sizeable wage package.

However it’s unclear whether the Spaniard would be willing to play out his final seasons in the USA, as the chance to play in Milan may be too tempting to pass up.