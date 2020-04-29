AC Milan to renew sponsorship with Emirates

AC Milan are set to extend their partnership with shirt sponsor Emirates.

The airline’s name has had pride of place on the Rossoneri shirt since the 2010/11 season, when they took over from Bwin.

Now La Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting that the pair’s relationship is about to be prolonged, with only an official announcement of the renewal until 2022 missing.

It’s thought that the fixed sum involved will be considerably lower than the current deal, though variables linked to results could compensate for the initial loss.

The publication have also said that Ivan Gazidis is set to announce further international sponsorship agreements on top of the renewal with Emirates.