AC Milan tracking Real Betis full-back

Real Betis right-back Emerson is on AC Milan’s wishlist as the Rossoneri look to strengthen their backline, though any deal will have to involve Barcelona.

The Diavolo are looking to change the right side of their defence as both Andrea Conti and Davide Calabria have failed to establish themselves as undisputed starters.

Neither is certain of staying at Milan past the current season as any satisfactory offer for either will be evaluated, and as a result Mundo Deportivo reports the Rossoneri are tracking Emerson.

The 21-year-old is currently owned by Barcelona, who signed him from Atletico Mineiro for €12 million in the summer of 2019, and then sent him on loan to Betis for two seasons in order to gain experience.

As a result a move may prove difficult, as Barcelona are keen to bring the Brazilian back to the Nou Camp once his loan is complete in hopes of handing him the starting right-back position.

So far this season Emerson has notched three goals and five assists in 24 appearances for Betis.