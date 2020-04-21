Agent: No talks with Juventus, Jorginho will renew Chelsea contract

The agent of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has played down suggestions his client could move to Juventus at the end of the season, stating his client’s future is at Stamford Bridge.

Reports have linked the Italian international with a return to Italy, where he would reunite with Maurizio Sarri at the Bianconeri after the duo previously worked together at Napoli.

However those reports have been quickly put to rest by Joao Santos, who stated Jorginho is very happy in London.

“Juventus? I read that, but I have never spoken with them,” the agent told calciomercato.it. “Neither Sarri, nor [Fabio] Paratici has called me asking for information.

“As of today there is nothing to this situation. The lad is happy in London, where he is showing his value and still has three years left on his contract.

“In fact, in July there is the possibility to add a fourth and extend his contract with Chelsea. I don’t know what Juve’s transfer strategy is, but these are our plans for the future.”