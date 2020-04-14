Albertosi: Donnarumma should become an AC Milan icon

Former AC Milan and Italy goalkeeper Enrico Albertosi wants current Rossoneri shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma to remain with the Milanese side and become a one-club man.

The 80-year-old lamented the lack of bandiere or flag wavers for clubs in modern football and that agents like Mino Raiola are more than willing to move their players around from club to club.

“I believe that Donnarumma should be the bandiera of this Milan,” Albertosi told MilanNews.it.

“He is very young, he has shown to be a great player, and the Rossoneri have found a goalkeeper for the next 20 years.

“I don’t understand why Milan should sell him. Unfortunately, the bandiere don’t exist anymore.

“The players are in the hands of agents who like to move the pieces around and he, in particular, is in the hands of an agent who likes to move his clients.”