Ancelotti wants Juventus midfielder at Everton

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey has emerged as a target for Premier League club Everton.

Ramsey, who joined Bianconeri on a free transfer last summer, has struggled to find his feet in Turin with Maurizio Sarri opting to start the Wales international on the bench rather than the starting XI for the majority of the season.

According to 90min.com, Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is now the mastermind behind a proposed attempt to bring the 29-year-old and his compatriot Gareth Bale to Goodison Park as the Toffees look to compete with England’s elite.

It’s believed that Ramsey would be open to a move back to the Premier League, where he spent 11 seasons with Arsenal, if he is guaranteed more minutes than he is getting in Serie A.