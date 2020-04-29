Balotelli: I could have joined Juventus, but I lost it when AC Milan called

Brescia striker Mario Balotelli has revealed he turned down the chance to land with Juventus, instead opting to join AC Milan after leaving Manchester City.

The 29-year-old is well-travelled, having played for the likes of Inter, Manchester City, Milan, Liverpool, Nice and Marseille during his career.

Now at Brescia, the 29-year-old revealed he almost joined another big name club – Juventus – only to turn them down in favour of Milan.

“Adriano Galliani wanted me at Milan,” he told friend Er Faina during an Instagram Live video. “After Manchester City I was close to joining Juventus, and things were all but agreed, but then Galliani got involved.

“When he told me Milan were in the mix, and since I’m a fan, I lost it. At the time Milan were seventh or eight in the table so it would have been smarter for me to join Juve, but Milan are in my heart.

“To be honest, I love Inter too. Juve would have been a practical choice and I did consider it, but I made my decision with my heart.”