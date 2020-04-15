Barcelona talks for Inter star brought to a halt

Barcelona’s push to land Inter striker Lautaro Martinez has been brought to an abrupt halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Blaugrana have long been linked with a move for the Argentine, and Sky Sport Italia reports talks were progressing well prior to the outbreak.

A move revolved around cash plus one or more players as Barcelona were looking to complete a deal without activating the €111 million release clause in Martinez’s contract.

That’s because the full sum has to be paid within one week of it being activated, and the finances of most clubs has been affected by the recent stop in play.

Barcelona have thus tried to change the terms of the transfer, but Inter are adamant that they will only let Lautaro leave if the €111m is paid in full.

The Nerazzurri have made it clear they are not actively looking to let the 22-year-old unless all their terms are met, and with the striker himself unwilling to force a move, all signs currently point to no deal going through.