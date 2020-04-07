Barzagli: I’m telling Buffon to retire

Andrea Barzagli has jokingly tried to convince former Juventus teammate Gianluigi Buffon to retire but the Italian legend is eager to play on.

The 38-year-old retired from playing at the end of the 2018/19 campaign, when he realised that his time on the pitch was reaching its natural conclusion.

“I started thinking differently in recent years, growing with age,” Barzagli said on to Fabio Cannavaro on Instagram.

“Last year I realised that I had to quit because I was beginning to accept everything. I am trying to tell Gigi that’s enough but he is honestly okay.”

Barzagli was a member of Italy’s 2006 World Cup squad which triumphed in Germany but he also played in the Euro 2012 Final in which the Azzurri were demolished 4-0 by Spain.

“We arrived against Spain overcooked,” he said.

“Even if we got in shape, they were superior and then they started playing in groups.

“When we took them out at the last European Championship they were declining, also because they can’t all be Xavi and [Andres] Iniesta.”