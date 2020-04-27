Bayern Munich ready to test Juventus’ resolve for Dybala

After posting healthy profits and enjoying economic growth in recent seasons, Bayern Munich are preparing an approach for Juventus star Paulo Dybala.

The Bundesliga champions are looking to bolster their attacking options ahead of next season, as they look to continue their domestic dominance and renew their assault on the Champions League.

After posting profits of €146.1 million last year, Tuttosport report that Bayern now feel in a position to financially compete with other European powerhouses, and will target Argentine forward Dybala.

Bayern are determined to land a marquee signing in the next transfer window and are readying an approach for the 26-year-old, following interest from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur last summer.

Whilst Juventus are determined to hold on to Dybala, the economic situation at the club following the coronavirus outbreak could force their hand into a sale.

Dybala has scored 91 goals in 216 appearances for the Bianconeri since joining from Palermo in 2015.