Begovic: Donnarumma is one of the top 5 goalkeepers in the world

AC Milan goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has no doubts over the abilities of Gianluigi Donnarumma, including the Italian in his top five in the world.

The 32-year-old is on loan at the Rossoneri from Bournemouth, joining in January after Pepe Reina left for Aston Villa.

As a result Begovic has seen Donnarumma play and train up close, and he has no doubts over how talented the 21-year-old is, including him alongside several famous names during a Q&A.

“The five best goalkeepers in the world? It’s a tough question as there are a lot of good goalkeepers,” he responded to a fan question on Instagram.

“I might forget some, but I would say [Marc-André] ter Stgen, [Jan] Oblak, [Gianluigi] Donnarumma, [Manuel] Neuer and [Thibaut] Courtois.”

Begovic has made two appearances for Milan since his move, with Donnarumma appearing in 26 matches for the Rossoneri in all competitions.