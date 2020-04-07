Benatia: I can’t see Pjanic leaving Juventus

Former Juventus defender Medhi Benatia has said that Bosnian international Miralem Pjanic wants to remain at La Vecchia Signora despite interest from European giants Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

The 32-year-old is now playing for Al-Duhail in Qatar and he believes that the Bianconeri midfield has no plans to force a move elsewhere.

“This stop will do him good to recover his strength and return to being one of the best in Italy as well as among the best in the world,” Benatia told Tuttosport.

“He still has three years of contract and I don’t imagine him being elsewhere. It is true that in every transfer market he has the possibility to leave.

“PSG are interested for example and Real Madrid have been looking at him, but his love for Juventus has always prevailed.

“It is true that things can evolve but if it depends on him, he will stay in Turin.

“He never said to me that he wants to change.”