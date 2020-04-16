Cannavaro: AC Milan made a mistake with Gattuso, he deserves to be backed at Napoli

Fabio Cannavaro thinks that AC Milan were wrong to part ways with Gennaro Gattuso at the end of the 2018/19 season.

Gattuso narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification on the last day of the Serie A season, leading to him moving on and Marco Giampaolo taking over as coach.

Since, the midfielder has succeeded Carlo Ancelotti at Napoli and turned things around at the Stadio San Paolo after the Partenopei started the season poorly.

“Milan made a mistake,” Cannavaro told Sportmediaset from China.

“They didn’t understand the situation.

“Rino is well prepared, he gives confidence, makes teams play well and therefore deserves trust at Napoli.”

Mario Balotelli has returned to Italian football with Brescia, who sit bottom of Serie A, but Cannavaro think he could still feature in Roberto Mancini’s Italy plans.

“Mancini is definitely thinking about it,” the former defender said when asked about Balotelli.

“He has great quality and he can be important for the national team, who are doing very well thanks to the coach’s work.”