Carles Perez: I’m only thinking about Roma, people here are crazy about football

Carles Perez is reluctant to think about his past at Barcelona and only wants to think about his future at Roma.

The youngster left the Camp Nou in January to move to Serie A, and despite not fully understanding the club’s reason to let him go he’s now happy to get on with his new life in Italy.

“I’m only thinking about succeeding in Rome,” he told MARCA’s followers on Instagram Live.

“I have four more years on my contract and I’m focused on that.

“I didn’t understand my exit, but I respect the decision and thank the club for their treatment of me over the years.

“People talk about the academy, but sometimes they prefer to spend millions and don’t have patience with young players.

“That’s how it is. People have to forget my past there.”

Perez has been blown away by people’s support for football in Rome, with him being particularly impressed by the rivalry between Roma and Lazio.

“The rivalry with Lazio is impressive,” he said.

“Football was great in Barcelona, but nothing like what I see every day in this city.

“People are crazy about it.”