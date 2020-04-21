Cassano: I would sell Lautaro to Barcelona

Former Inter striker Antonio Cassano believes the club should sell Lautaro Martinez to Barcelona and replace him with Edinson Cavani and Alexandre Lacazette.

The Blaugrana have been heavily linked with a move for the Argentine for months, though the coronavirus pandemic has slowed down talks.

That hasn’t stopped Cassano from having his say on the matter, with the Italian making it clear he would sell Lautaro and use the money to strengthen the squad.

“Inter bought him for €20 million and could sell him for €120m,” he told Pierluigi Pardo on Instagram Live. “I would absolutely say goodbye to him.

“He is a great player, and will be even better in two to three years but [Antonio] Conte wants to win now.

“With that money I would go and buy Arthur from Barcelona and Lacazette from Arsenal, and don’t forget that Cavani will be out of contract.

“There could also be another €70m from the sale of [Mauro] Icardi. If I were [Giuseppe] Marotta I would also go and buy [Samuel] Umtiti or [Clement] Lenglet from the Blaugrana.”

So far this season Lautaro has netted 16 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions for Inter.