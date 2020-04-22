Castrovilli open to Bari return: Playing there was a unique feeling

Gaetano Castrovilli isn’t opposed to the idea of returning to play for Bari someday.

The Fiorentina midfielder is Pugliese himself and comes from Canosa di Puglia, which is located between Bari and Foggia.

Having played with the Galletti before Cremonese and La Viola, Castrovilli would consider a return south in the future.

“I owe a lot to Bari – the club, the fans and the city,” Castrovilli said, as reported by Tuttobari.it.

“The people of Bari are in my heart and they’ll stay there forever. I have a strong connection to my region and my family.

“During my first year in Bari’s youth team I wanted to give up because it was so hard for my parents to travel 160 kilometres a day to take me to training.

“Playing at the [Stadio] San Nicola gave me a unique feeling, especially doing it as a Bari player and making my grandfather’s dreams come true.

“Bari is in my heart so you never know [if I’ll return]. Now I’m focusing on Fiorentina and thinking about the present.”