Cellino: I’ll take Brescia down to Serie B with my head held high

Brescia president Massimo Cellino says he would willingly see his side drop into Serie B if the 2019/20 season cannot return.

The Rondinelle are bottom of Serie A and had endured a turbulent season until COVID-19 forced its suspension, with Cellino making a number of coaching changes that saw Eugenio Corini sacked twice either side of Fabio Grosso’s spell in charge.

The 63-year-old has called for the season to be written off already, and he’s now said that he’d have no problem taking his side down if the positions as they stand were made final.

“I’d go to Serie B with my head held high,” Cellino told Radio24.

“I’ve been s*** as well this year.

“It’s [stopping the season] the only way we can save football.”

Stopping the season early could mean players’ salaries take a hit, due to less football being played than was agreed when the contracts were signed.

But Cellino doesn’t think that would be a problem for most of his players.

“Ninety percent of the players are respectable people,” he added.

“You have to give them certainties and if the season is finished they’ll be paid 100pc of their salary.

“If not, it’ll be reduced because of external factors.

“But I promise you they’ll be the first to put their hands in their pockets. We have to guarantee to them that they’ll be footballers next year as well.”