Chelsea defender lined up as Napoli seek Ghoulam replacement

Napoli have turned their attention to Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri, as they seek to move incumbent Faouzi Ghoulam on this summer.

The Partenopei remain unconvinced by Ghoulam since his comeback from a serious knee injury in November 2017, with the Algerian struggling to recapture his form since.

This has prompted Napoli to look for alternatives, with Chelsea’s Brazil-born Italian international Emerson the primary target, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

Napoli see the former Roma man as an ideal fit for coach Gennaro Gattuso’s system, whilst Chelsea are thought to be content to let him go for €30 million. The Premier League outfit favour Marcos Alonso at left-back, leaving little room for Emerson.

Ghoulam remains one of the highest earners at the Stadio San Paolo and so Napoli are keen to get him off the wage bill this summer, with a view to using the additional funds to meet Emerson’s demands.

However, Napoli are expected to face competition for the former Santos defender from Serie A rivals Juventus and Inter.