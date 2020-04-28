Chelsea defender linked with Juventus switch

Emerson Palmieri could leave Chelsea and make a return to Italian football with Juventus in the summer.

The 25-year-old Italo-Brazilian left-back has been linked with moves away from the London club and the Bianconeri are apparently in the best position to acquire the former Roma player.

Tuttosport reports that there are many players at the disposal of Chelsea manager Frank Lampard and they plan to cut the squad down. The Blues are also willing to enter negotiations for Palmieri and could organise an exchange of players with Juventus.

Palmieri was purchased from Roma in January 2018 for €20 million and he has played in 52 competitive fixtures for the Premier League side.

Although he was born in Brazil, he decided to represent Italy in international football and he earned his first cap in September 2018, when the Azzurri lost 1-0 to Portugal in the Nations League.