Ciccio Caputo: Every player wants to finish the season, but only when it’s safe

Francesco ‘Ciccio’ Caputo is hopeful that the Serie A season will be able to pick up where it left off before being hit by the COVID-19 crisis.

The 2019/20 season is now suspended with no return date in sight but the Sassuolo forward says that he and his colleagues want to finish the campaign on the pitch, though only when it’s safe to do so.

“I think every players’s idea is to finish the season,” he told Sport Mediaset.

“I think it’s the right thing to do.

“But we’re the first to say that we only want to restart under the right conditions and with the right controls in place.”

In Sassuolo’s 3-0 defeat of Brescia in February – their last game before the season’s suspension – Caputo scored twice.

While celebrating, the No.9 unveiled a homemade card that read “everything will be alright” in reference to the growing concerns around Italy.

“It was just a thought,” he explained, “it was a very simple message that I wanted to send to everyone.

“I don’t know what the next card will be, but we have to see if we start playing again first.”

With Caputo having signed after an impressive season with relegated Empoli last summer, Neroverdi boss Roberto de Zerbi has continued to get the best out of the forward.

“I’ll always be grateful to Mister De Zerbi,” Ciccio added.

“He has something in common with [Antonio] Conte.

“They’re both coaches who demand a lot.

“Their ideas about football are very different, but they’re both great coaches.”