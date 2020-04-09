Cristiano Ronaldo trains in Madeira ahead of Italy return

Cristiano Ronaldo has trained at the Estadio da Madeira to keep sharp during football’s suspension.
The Juventus forward returned to the island on March 9 after Serie A had been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak in order to be with his mother, who had been sick.
Images captured by dnoticias.pt show the Portuguese training at the stadium, shooting at goal and engaging in a number of other exercises.
The same outlet report that Cristiano has to return to Turin next week before a possible return to work with the Italian champions.