Dybala receives fourth positive coronavirus test result

Juventus’ Paulo Dybala has tested positive for coronavirus for the fourth time in six weeks as he remains isolated in his home with his partner Oriana Sabatini.

Dybala first announced he had contracted the virus on the March 21 and confirmed he was having to take some time off training as he was struggling to breath due to the illness.

However, the 26-year-old appeared to have made a full recovery when he told Juventus TV that he was no longer suffering symptoms just a week after his initial diagnosis.

According to El Chiringuito, despite appearing to have recovered the striker has tested positive for the virus four times in six weeks with his most recent test also returning a positive result.

It’s likely that the positive tests will rule Dybala out of a return to training when the Bianconeri resume activities in May and could rule him out of any potential end to the current season.