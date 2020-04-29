Galliani: Ibrahimovic isn’t an option for Monza because of COVID-19

Adriano Galliani has said it’s now inconceivable that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will join Monza in Serie C in the summer as the economic impact of coronavirus has changed the financial landscape for the club.

Galliani had been considering bringing Ibrahimovic to the Stadio Brianteo when the transfer window opens at the end of the current season as the striker’s future at AC Milan still appears to be uncertain.

“It is no longer conceivable,” Galliani said about signing Ibrahimovic in an interview with the Corriere della Sera.

“I’ve blocked every deal for Monza because we don’t know what the future landscape will be like.

“I wonder what Serie A we will find if we are promoted in 2021. I fear that the TV revenues will be much lower.”

Galliani also shared his opinions on what changes he expects to see in the transfer market because of the current pandemic.

“It will head towards the American way, I’m a basketball fan, I follow the NBA,” he added.

“I think we will see a market characterised by exchanges of players with less money circulating.”