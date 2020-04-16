Gravina explains plans to accommodate Serie A’s return

The ongoing global pandemic brought by COVID-19’s spread has led to football and other sports being brought to a standstill.

With the 2019/20 season nearing its end, speculation has grown as to what should happen next.

But Gabriele Gravina and the FIGC have been working on solutions in order to finalise the campaign.

Speaking to La Repubblica, Gravina outlined the current line of thinking as to what Italian football’s next steps are.

The most immediate concern is that of the current 2019/20 campaign.

Gravina has stated that this season will finish and in the event of it returning in June, it will conclude in July whereas a September return will see it finish in November.

That, in turn, will lead to next season kicking off in January 2021.

Starting the season in January will likely lead to a change of the competition’s structure and the aim will be to wrap it up within five months ahead of the rearranged European Championship in 2021.

The FIGC are currently considering the possibility of splitting Serie A into two groups with a playoff system in place to decide relegation and the champions at the end.

Stadiums in the north may not be used, though, meaning that all games will be played in central or southern Italy.

Milan (Inter and AC Milan), Bergamo (Atalanta) and Brescia are not currently being considered as feasible places to play games.