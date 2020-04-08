Gravina: Football must be ready when we are given the green light to restart

The FIGC are looking towards Italian football’s resumption as the federal medical commission met on Wednesday in order to discuss their next steps in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Paolo Zeppilli oversaw the meeting as protocol was sought which could see Serie A return.

FIGC resident Gabriele Gravina is hopeful of action getting back underway, though he’s not pushing for it to return at the expense of players’ health, according to TuttoMercatoWeb.

“If and when we have the green light for a gradual restart, the football world has to be ready,” Gravina said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This is why we’re doing this work with the medical commission, and I’d like to thank all of the experts who accepted our invitation.”

Gravina argued that football, due to the economic impact it has, has extraordinary needs.

It was explained that simplicity, feasibility and medical-scientific reliability will all be considered before any decisions are taken regarding what to do next.

The president stressed that the health of players and other individuals called to participate in future matchdays will be given priority.