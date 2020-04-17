Gravina: Serie A could return in late May-early June

FIGC President Gabriele Gravina has opened the door for Serie A to return in late May-early June.

The 66-year-old has thrown his support behind resuming the season, and with over 1,000 patients being sent home in Italy on Friday, there is growing belief that the curve is flattening.

“I share Minister Spadafora’s hope of resuming on May 4, with all due caution and guarantees,” he told Radio 1.

“It’s a complex time for our country, for the economy and for football, which is one of our most important industries.

“We’ll find the right path with a sense of responsibility, availability and common sense.

“Those asking for the cancellation of the season don’t like football or Italians and want to take away the hope of future and restarting football. I’ll hold out until the end on this matter.

“It’ll take three weeks of safety measures, therefore we can start in late May-early June. There will be a period of testing to ensure all those attending the events are negative.

“If everyone tests negative, there won’t be any problems of distancing or the virus spreading.”