Handanovic: Italy thought the coronavirus was less serious than expected

Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic has said that everyone in Italy initially underestimated the coronavirus, but now the rules are being followed in order to avoid more exposure.

The 35-year-old former Slovenian international answered some questions from Nerazzurri fans in a Q&A session online including his thoughts on the outbreak.

“At the beginning, we all thought it was less serious than expected, taking coronavirus a little lightly,” Handanovic said on the Inter website.

“Now we are aware and we follow the rules. For the rest, the concern is normal.”

Handanovic has been using his time in isolation to watch matches that he played in and he has done some exercises at home to keep fit.

“[It is] difficult, everything is done at home, old videos are reviewed,” he said.

“Watching past matches on TV helps us. It’s something that interested me, particularly going to see them again.

“I do what I can with strength and transformation. There is less ball training, but something can always be invented.”