Inter accept Lukaku apology over coronavirus claim

Inter have reportedly accepted an apology from Romelu Lukaku after the Belgian raised eyebrows over comments regarding Nerazzurri players being sick in January.

The Belgian revealed on Instagram live that 23 out of 25 Inter players were sick with a cough in fever after returning to training in January, though none of them were tested for coronavirus.

Italy have been hit hard by the pandemic, with Lombardy one of the worst hit regions, though so far no Nerazzurri players have tested positive for the virus.

La Repubblica reports Lukaku apologized to Inter management immediately after the interview, with the Nerazzurri accepting his expression of regret.

As a result the matter is now regarded as closed.

So far this season Lukaku has netted 23 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions for Inter.