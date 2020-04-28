Inter and Brozovic far apart in contract talks

Inter and Marcelo Brozovic have some work to do if they are to agree on a new contract, as the two sides are €1.5 million apart after initial talks.

The Croatian has cemented himself as a key figure in the middle of the park for the Nerazzurri, continuing the good form he showed under Luciano Spalletti with new boss Antonio Conte.

As a result Liverpool have been linked with a move for Brozovic due to the €60m release clause included in his current contract, but FcInterNews.it reports the Nerazzurri are keen to write up a new agreement.

The 27-year-old’s current contract runs until 2022, and with Inter looking to remove the release clause in the deal, they’re current offer stands at €4.5m a campaign.

Brozovic and his camp have so far responded by demanding €6m a season, and while both sides have made it clear they want to come an agreement, it remains to be seen whether the removal of the release clause will result in a higher yearly salary for the midfielder.

So far this season Brozovic has three goals in 32 appearances in all competitions.