Inter and Juventus target happy at Barcelona

Juventus and Inter transfer target Arthur Melo has dented any hopes that either club have of acquiring his services this summer after confirming he has no desire to leave Barcelona.

Arthur has attracted the attention of several of Europe’s top clubs with both the Bianconeri and the Nerazzurri expected to pursue the 23-year-old when the transfer window opens.

“Let me be clear, the only option that interests me is Barcelona,” the midfielder said in an interview with MARCA.

“There is always speculation on the market but honestly my idea is very clear, I want to continue playing in Barcelona, I am extremely sure of this. I am happy here.”

“I want to once again thank the club and staff for their trust in me. One more reason to be completely clear.”

Arthur believes that any interest in him from other big clubs is a positive sign but refused to waver in his desire to remain in Catalonia.

“The alleged interest of the big clubs always pleases anyone and is a positive sign,” he added, “but my thoughts are only aimed at playing here for many years.

“Barcelona is a team in which I have always wanted to play.

“Every day I feel more comfortable. I also love the people and the culture here.”