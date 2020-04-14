Inter consider Griezmann in Lautaro exchange

The transfer market won’t be the same after COVID-19 as football’s economic power will take a hit, meaning that transfers are likely to happen in a different way.

Barcelona’s pursuit of Lautaro Martinez will be one such deal affected by the pandemic, leaving the Catalans looking for a way to make it happen.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that Inter are considering their options for potential replacements, and one of those is Antoine Griezmann.

The maths is simple, according to the Italian publication, as Lautaro’s release clause is €111 million, while the Frenchman’s is €120m.

Inter are waiting for Barcelona to make a proposal before starting to negotiate, but the Nerazzurri see the difference in the cost of the two as minimal.

But, as MARCA reported, these ideas don’t match up with Barcelona’s and the Catalans don’t want to use the French forward in any future deal.