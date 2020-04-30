Inter fans angered as Icardi likes Bojan post about 2010 disallowed goal

Bojan Krkic hasn’t forgotten his goal that was ruled out against Inter back in 2010 after marking the anniversary with an Instagram post, though Nerazzurri fans were none to happy to see the post liked by Mauro Icardi.

No Inter fan will forget their memorable 2010 campaign as they became the first Italian team to win a Treble – claiming the Scudetto, Coppa Italia and Champions League.

The latter was the Nerazzurri’s first triumph since 1965, though it didn’t come easily as Jose Mourinho’s side were pushed to the brink by Barcelona in the semi-finals.

April 28, 2020 marked the 10 year anniversary of Inter’s 1-0 defeat to Barcelona at the Nou Camp, a result that was enough to see them through to the final thanks to a 3-2 victory on aggregate.

The match saw Bojan Krkic score in the 92nd minute, only for the goal to be called back after a handball in the build-up play.

It seems the decision is still a sore spot for the Spaniard, as he posted several photos from the match with the caption “aniVARsario”, hinting that maybe the use of VAR would have reversed the decision.

While Inter fans likely aren’t too bothered by the post given how history played out, they certainly weren’t happy to see the post liked by Icardi.

Although the Argentine is currently on loan at Paris Saint-Germain, he is still owned by the Nerazzurri as rumours continue to swirl about whether the French giants will exercise their option to make the move permanent.

What is for certain is that Inter fans and Icardi aren’t on the same page despite the Argentine netting 124 goals in 219 appearances from 2013 to 2019.