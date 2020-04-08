Inter planning big move to land Messi from Barcelona

It looks as though Inter are making an attempt to land Lionel Messi for next season, as reports out of Argentina suggest they are ready to move for the Barcelona star and Velez Sarsfield’s Thiago Almada.

Massimo Moratti set of speculation in recent days after stating there’s a chance of seeing Messi at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, before backtracking on his statements and making it clear he was only speaking as a fan.

However, it now seems as there are some truth to the rumours as Argentine outlet TNT Sports reports Inter are at work to try and land the Barcelona star.

“It isn’t a dream,” stated journalist Martin Castilla. “Leo also has an offer form Newell’s Old Boys that would bring him home, but Inter are pushing and everything that Moratti said is true.

“A plan is ready. It will be up to Messi, but Inter are certainly working on it.”

Messi has one year left on his contract with Barcelona that pays him €70 million a season before tax, but his relationship with the Blaugrana board has strained in recent months.

The report goes on to state that Inter are also favourites to sign Almada from Velez Sarsfield for €25m.

The 18-year-old is viewed as a huge prospect in Argentina, where he has already scored nine goals in 45 appearances for the first team.