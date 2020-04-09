Juventus and Napoli ready to move for Bayern Munich

Corentin Tolisso’s time at Bayern Munich looks set to come to an end, and it appears Juventus and Napoli are ready to give him a new lease on life.

The Frenchman joined the German giants for €41.5 million in the summer of 2017, but injuries have limited his impact.

As a result Tolisso has featured in just 68 games in all competitions over that time, and it appears Bayern are ready to cut their losses according to FootMercato.

While it’s unclear how much the Bavarian side would ask for the 2018 World Cup winner, there certainly isn’t a shortage of suitors ready to welcome him to the fold.

Juventus and Napoli are both interested in landing the Frenchman, while Atletico Madrid, Arsenal and Manchester United are all in the mix as well.

Prior to the suspension of the Bundesliga due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tolisso featured in 24 matches in all competitions for Bayern this season – a marked increase from the four appearances he made in 2018/19.