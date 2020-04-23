Juventus interested in Milik move

Juventus are interested in bringing Arkadiusz Milik to Turin from Napoli.

The Old Lady are looking to add reinforcements to their frontline and have been linked with a move for Mauro Icardi as well, but the Pole is another they’re considering.

Tuttosport have reported that Milik would likely cost close to half of any move for Icardi, making him a more attractive option.

The 26-year-old is under contract at the Stadio San Paolo until June 2021 though, and Aureliio De Laurentiis isn’t willing to enter negotiations for anything under €40 million.

Gonzalo Higuain, whom the Turin club had tried to sell on last summer, could be on the way out of the Allianz Stadium when the transfer window reopens, leaving the Bianconeri in need of more depth up top.

Milik joined Napoli from Ajax in 2016 for €32 million and could follow in Higuain’s own footsteps by leaving for Juventus.

The forward has scored 46 goals and assisted just five in his 109 appearances for the Partenopei.

Forty of those appearances and 14 of his Napoli goals came under current Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri.