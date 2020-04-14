Kempes: Dybala lacks belief in ability

Former World Cup winning Argentina striker Mario Kempes says he believes that Juventus’ Paulo Dybala lacks belief in himself and wonders if Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at the club is the reason behind the change in the 26-year-old.

Dybala arrived in Turin from Palermo in 2015 and has gone on to score 64 goals in 152 Serie A appearances for La Vecchia Signora, winning four consecutive Scudetto’s.

“Dybala only lacks the belief that he is a great footballer,” Kempes said in an interview with TuttoMercatoWeb. “After his great experience at Palermo he had a great start with Juventus and he did beautiful things.

“I don’t know if Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival made him play a little less.”

However, Kempes stressed, that despite the perceived lack of belief, Dybala is an important player for both club and country.

“He is an important player for Juve and for the national team,” Kempes added.

“We must know that players like him are different. He must fight and put what he has inside on the field.”