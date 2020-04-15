Kluivert includes Serie A legends in dream starting XI

Roma winger Justin Kluivert wasn’t short on Serie A legends when picking his all-time starting XI, including names like Gianluigi Buffon, Paolo Maldini, Cafu and Andrea Pirlo.

The 20-year-old joined the Giallorossi from Ajax for €18.75 million in the summer of 2018, emerging as a regular contributor for the Lupi since the move.

It looks as though the Dutchman has immersed himself in Serie A history, as he wasn’t shy on including several stars of the past in his dream starting XI.

?? DREAM TEAM ?? Justin Kluivert picks his all-time XI – what do you make of his line-up? ? Presented by @LinkemSpa pic.twitter.com/3vtBMITn2g — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) April 14, 2020

In goal is Gianluigi Buffon, with Kluivert pointing out the Italian’s longevity as a key attribute.

At right-back is former Roma and AC Milan great Cafu. Although the youngster admits he never saw the Brazilian play live, his YouTube videos are a testament to his speed, acceleration and strength.

The two centre-backs are Virgil van Dijk and Paolo Maldini, with Marcelo at left-back. The three-man midfield is comprised of Zinedine Zidane, who made his name at Juventus before moving to Real Madrid. Along him are Andrea Pirlo and Andres Iniesta.

No surprise in seeing Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in attack, with former Inter and Milan great Ronaldo rounding out the trio.